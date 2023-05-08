Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz share fiction Pulitzer Prize

Beverly Gage's "G-Man," her widely acclaimed book on longtime FBI leader J. Edgar Hoover, was given the Pulitzer for biography. " His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice," by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, won for general nonfiction.

Sanaz Toossi's play “English” won for drama and Jefferson Cowie's “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power” was honored for history.