journal-news logo
X

Barbara Ehrenreich, muckraking writer and activist, dies

FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son. She was 81. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son. She was 81. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Barbara Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81.

Ehrenreich died Thursday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son, the author and journalist Ben Ehrenreich. She had recently suffered a stroke.

“She was, she made clear, ready to go,” Ben Ehrenreich tweeted Friday. “She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell.”

Barbara Ehrenreich was a Montana native, raised in a union household where family rules included “never cross a picket line and never vote Republican.” A prolific author who regularly turned out books and newspaper and magazine articles, she was a longtime proponent of liberal causes from economic equality to abortion rights. For “Nickel and Dimed,” one of her best known books, she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”

“They neglect their own children so that the children of others will be cared for; they live in substandard housing so that other homes will be shiny and perfect; they endure privation so that inflation will be low and stock prices high,” she wrote. “To be a member of the working poor is to be an anonymous donor, a nameless benefactor, to everyone.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son. She was 81. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son. She was 81. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch" challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, died Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son. She was 81. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

In Other News
1
Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina
2
Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off
3
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
4
Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive
5
AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top