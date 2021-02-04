Banning pets from bill hearings? All in favor say meow.

Burroughs said at least one other lawmaker’s cat attended the hearing, and another’s dog barked briefly in the background. Lawmakers’ children also have popped up, she said.

“That’s part of the life we’re living right now, and pets are part of it, too,” she said. “For me personally, it’s just calming having my animals sit next to me so I can pet them, and it doesn’t distract me in any way. I’m fully attentive to what’s going on.”

Lawmakers have been conducting much of their business remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The House speaker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether other committees have prohibited pets.