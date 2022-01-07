Banned from the Olympics by IOC, NKorea puts blame elsewhere

Despite the IOC decision, there was still hope in Seoul and elsewhere that the Games could serve as a venue for reconciliation between the rival Koreas with the support of the IOC. In the 2018 Winter Games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, athletes from the rival countries marched together in the opening ceremony and fielded a single team in women’s icy hockey.

Such hopes were setback last week when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his armed forces and retain the strict virus restrictions, but didn't disclose any new policies toward Washington and Seoul during a key political conference. On Wednesday, North Korea conducted what it called a hypersonic missile test in its first weapons test in two months.

“There is no reason for Kim Jong Un to take part in the Beijing Olympics and South Korea’s push for a political declaration to end the Korean War on the occasion of the Olympics has fizzed,” Cheong said.

North Korea has maintained one of the world’s toughest restrictions to guard against COVID-19, including two years of border shutdowns. The country has been skipping major international sports events, including Olympic preliminary events, since the pandemic began.

The North Korean letter also accused the United States and its allies of trying to hamper the successful hosting of the Games.

“The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting more undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics,” the letter said. “(North Korea) resolutely rejects those moves, branding them as an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter and as a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China.”

The letter likely refers a diplomatic boycott of the Games, led by the United States, to protest China's human rights records. Under the boycott, athletes will compete in the Games but no official delegations will be sent to Beijing. China has called the U.S. action an “outright political provocation.”

