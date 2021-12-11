Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

The T-shirts cost 25 pounds ($33) and are limited to one per customer.
Banksy’s identity has never been confirmed, but he began his career spray-painting walls and bridges in Bristol, a port city in southwest England. Some of his works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.
Caption
Customers inside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, hold T-shirts designed by street artist Banksy, being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Caption
Customers inside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, hold T-shirts designed by street artist Banksy, being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Credit: Jacob King
Caption
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, where a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy is being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Caption
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, where a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy is being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Credit: Jacob King
Caption
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol, England Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 where a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy is being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Caption
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol, England Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 where a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy is being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Credit: Jacob King
Credit: Jacob King