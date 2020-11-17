Bankruptcy judge OKs federal settlement with Purdue Pharma

Opponents argued that accepting the settlement now locks the judge into accepting the company’s proposal to resolve the lawsuits, including some terms that remain contentious.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company wants to convert into a public benefit corporation that would no longer be owned by members of the Sackler family. The plan calls for the new company to continue making OxyContin, but with the profits going toward fighting the opioid crisis, which has been linked to 470,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

Some critics instead would prefer that Purdue be sold with the proceeds going to opioid treatment and intervention.

The settlement calls for the company to pay more if it does not become a public benefit corporation or change to a similar structure. Drain noted that provision could be altered if all the parties agree to a different outcome, and said the states and federal government should be able to agree on Purdue's future.

“Both entities, after all, have the public interest as their guiding imperative and share an interest in resolving the opioid crisis,” Drain said.

A company reorganization plan is expected to be presented to the bankruptcy court in the coming months.

The company says its approach could generate $10 billion over time. But some attorneys general say that does not do enough to hold accountable members of the Sackler family, who would contribute at least $3 billion in that settlement.

The federal settlements are still subject to other steps in court, including a guilty plea for the company that could be entered next week.