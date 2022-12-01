Bankman-Fried: Did not 'knowingly' misuse FTX client's funds

The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at a conference put on by The New York Times. Bankman-Fried has done a handful of media interviews since FTX collapsed in mid-November, but this was his first video interview since it filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11.

“I didn’t ever didn’t want to commit fraud on anyone. I was shocked at what happened this month,” Bankman-Fried said.