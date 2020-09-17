Bank of England says economic outlook 'unusually uncertain'

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, which sets policy for the U.K. as a whole, said the outlook for the economy “remains unusually uncertain” in light of the recent spike in coronavirus infections and questions over the trading relationship with the EU from the start of next year.

Though the committee noted that recent domestic economic indicators have been a “little stronger than expected” at the time of its last policymaking meeting in early August, it said it is unclear how informative the recent news is about the future “given the risks.”