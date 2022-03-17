Bank of England raises key interest rate to combat inflation

The bank boosted its key rate to 0.75% after Russia's war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to a 13-year high earlier this month. It comes a day after U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark short-term rate to 0.25% to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s. The Fed had left it at close to zero since the coronavirus pandemic struck two years ago.

The European Central Bank left its rates unchanged last week but announced an early exit from its economic stimulus efforts in a bid to combat record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro.