Bank of England raises interest rates to combat inflation

Minutes of the Bank of England's decision showed that eight of the nine members of the rate-setting panel backed the increase in an attempt to keep a lid on inflation, which bank staff think could peak at around 6% in April as a result of the lagged impact energy bills given the spike in wholesale gas prices.

The majority also said recent economic developments eased concerns over the impact on unemployment from the ending of a government salary subsidy program in September.

“The labor market is tight and has continued to tighten, and there are some signs of greater persistence in domestic cost and price pressures,” the majority said. “Although the omicron variant is likely to weigh on near-term activity, its impact on medium-term inflationary pressures is unclear at this stage.”

Economists said the decision underlined the extent to which policymakers are worried about inflation, even before knowing the full extent of the hit to growth stemming from omicron.

“Instead of battening down the hatches and waiting for the latest COVID storm to subside, they are taking action now to prevent an even sharper spiraling upwards of prices,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

The increase sent the pound soaring in currency markets. Soon after the decision, it was trading 0.7% higher at $1.3360.