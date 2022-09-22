Bank of England pressed to follow US Fed with big rate hike

Some economists think a bigger three-quarter-point increase is on the cards. The bank hasn’t made such a big move since 1989.

“But we’d caution against assuming UK policymakers will ramp up the pace of rate hikes simply because that’s what everyone else is doing — or indeed because that’s what markets are pricing," Smith said.

Surging inflation is a worry for the bank because it eats away at consumers' purchasing power. The traditional tool to combat inflation is raising interest rates, which reduces demand and therefore prices, by making it more expensive to borrow money.

Inflation in the United Kingdom is running at 9.9%, close to it's highest level since 1982 and five times higher than the Bank of England's 2% target. The British pound is at its weakest against the dollar in 37 years, contributing to imported inflation.

The central bank warned last month that U.K. inflation would peak at 13.1% by the end of this year and trigger a prolonged recession.

Since then, Truss' government has unveiled a massive relief program that caps spiraling energy bills for households and businesses. Economists say the measures mean inflation will peak at a lower level and then fall faster next year.

While U.K. policymakers have raised rates six consecutive times, they face pressure to match moves by their counterparts in other major economies, which have moved at a faster pace.

In a busy week for central bank action, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by three-quarters of a point Wednesday for the third consecutive time and forecast that more large increases were ahead. As borrowing costs get more expensive, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that there was no painless way to get inflation under control.

Also Thursday, the Swiss central bank enacted its biggest-ever hike to its key interest rate, exiting years of negative interest rates that gave Switzerland appeal as a safe haven for assets. Norway also raised rates by a smaller quarter-point.

This month, Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point, while the European Central Bank delivered its largest-ever rate increase with a three-quarter point hike for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.