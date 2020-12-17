Bank of England holds fire as it awaits Brexit developments

The British economy is expected to end this year around 12% smaller than it started as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions on business activity and public life. That would be its deepest recession in three centuries.

The committee said the outlook remains “unusually uncertain” and “depends on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

The bank's forecasts are based on the assumption of a smooth adjustment to a new tariff-free trading relationship between the EU and the U.K. However, concerns remain that they won't strike a deal and discussions are ongoing. Were a deal not to emerge, tariffs and quotas would be imposed on many goods traded between the two sides, a development that most economists think would hurt the British economy relatively more.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently warned that failing to reach a new trade deal would have a greater long-term impact on the British economy than the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which in the short term has led to the country’s sharpest recession in more than three centuries.

Without specifying, the bank also said Thursday that it stands ready to do more if inflation remains way below target. Currently, the U.K.'s annual inflation rate stands at just 0.3%, way below the bank's target of 2%.