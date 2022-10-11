Bank of England expands efforts to stabilize bond market

The bank said it will now purchase up to 10 billion pounds ($11 billion) of long-term bonds a day, including 5 billion pounds of conventional bonds and 5 billion pounds of index-linked bonds. The intervention will still end on Friday as originally planned.

The purchases were broadened to include index-linked bonds after yields on government bonds jumped again on Monday, returning to the levels reached immediately after the government on Sept. 23 announced 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts. Bond yields tend to rise as risk increases because they represent the annual return investors demand to loan money to the government.