Bank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy

While notable, consumer advocates considered these announcements symbolic wins, not substantial reform for the industry.

However, Bank of America's decision in January to eliminate non-sufficient fund fees — sometimes referred to as a bounced check fee — as well as cut overdraft fees to $10 is credited with shaking up the industry. BofA for years was cited as one of the top collectors of overdraft fees and still brought in slightly more than $1 billion from such fees last year. Other banking giants such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Truist all changed their overdraft fee practices shortly after BofA’s announcement.

Overdraft fee revenues at BofA have been declining for some time as the bank took several incremental steps to cut back its reliance on fees. Roughly half of all accounts opened at BofA are now accounts that do not allow the customer to overdraft. The bank took in $1.63 billion in overdraft fee income in 2015, the first year banks were required to publicly report overdraft fee revenues to regulators.

____

AP Personal Finance Writer Adriana Morga contributed to this report from New York.