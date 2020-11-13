Bangladeshi wins children's prize for fighting cyberbullying

“The fight against cyberbullying is like a war, and in this war I am a warrior," Sadat Rahman said after he was handed the prestigious award at a ceremony in The Hague. “If everybody keeps supporting me, then together we will win this battle against cyberbullying.”

Rahman developed a mobile phone app that provides education about online bullying and a way to report cases after he heard the story of a 15-year-old girl who took her own life as a result of cyberbullying. "I will not stop until we will receive no more cases through the app,” he said Friday.