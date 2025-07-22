Bangladesh students protest after air force jet crash into school kills 32

On Wednesday, the death toll from the crash rose to 32, including at least 29 students, two teachers who died from burns, and the pilot on his first solo flight. Officials said 171 people, mostly students at Milestone School and College and many with burns, were rescued as the jet crashed into a two-story building. On Tuesday, the death toll was 31 but another person died overnight, authorities said.

As Bangladesh declared Tuesday a day of national mourning, the military launched an investigation into the crash in Dhaka’s densely populated Uttara neighborhood. The civil aviation authority was not directly involved.

High Court judges on Tuesday asked the government to form a technical committee to investigate as well.

The protesting students demanded “accurate” publication of identities of the dead and injured, compensation for families and an immediate halt to the use of “outdated and unsafe” training aircraft by the Bangladesh air force. They accused security officials of beating them and manhandling teachers on Monday.

“The exact number of people killed and injured must be made public,” an ex-student of the school, who refused to provide his name, told The Associated Press at the scene.

The military and the office of Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said there was nothing to hide regarding casualties and they were coordinating with all concerned. There was no response to the other allegations.

The students became furious after two senior government officials — Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Education Adviser C.R. Abrar — arrived at the scene, forcing them to take cover for several hours inside the campus before security forces escorted them out. Other groups of students forced them to go back. In the evening, after nine hours, most students and the confined advisers left campus amid heavy security.

Elsewhere in Dhaka, students broke through security barricades and entered the Bangladesh Secretariat complex, the country’s administrative headquarters. Security officials used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse them.

Jamuna TV said about 80 students were injured after security officials charged them with batons. The students demanded the resignation of Abrar, who they said delayed announcing that public exams were being canceled during Tuesday’s mourning. Abrar didn't publicly address the allegation.

The chaos spread in nearby areas.

Haunted by the tragedy

“Yesterday, when the plane was approaching, the sound was so loud you can’t even imagine — it felt like eardrums were about to burst. Within five seconds, the plane crashed right in front of me here,” said Smriti, a student who only gave one name.

"Suddenly, I saw flames rising fiercely upward from the building,” the 11th grader said. “When I got here, I saw some children lying with their limbs spread out, some of their lifeless bodies scattered around. Can you save them? Tell me, will they ever be able to return to their parents’ arms again?” she asked.

On Tuesday, 78 people, mostly students, remained hospitalized, said Sayeedur Rahman, a special assistant to Yunus. Twenty deaths were reported initially, and seven people died of injuries overnight, authorities said. Another four deaths were reported later Monday, the military said.

Maherin Chowdhury, a teacher who rescued more than 20 students from the burning school, died from severe burns, her colleague Tanzina Tanu said Tuesday.

Doctors said late Monday that the condition of about two dozen injured remained critical. A blood donation camp was opened at a specialized burn hospital where most were being treated.

Twenty bodies have been handed over to their families, with some possibly needing DNA matching after they were charred beyond recognition.

India was working to send a team of medical experts, including burn specialists and nurses, to Dhaka, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“A team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims. They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialized care in India as necessary. Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment,” it said.

India has had chilly relations with Bangladesh since last year's student uprising.

The plane reported a malfunction

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft experienced a “technical malfunction” moments after takeoff from the A.K. Khandaker air force base at 1:06 p.m. Monday, according to a military statement.

The pilot, Flight Lt. Mohammed Toukir Islam, made “every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas toward a more sparsely inhabited location,” the military said.

It was the pilot’s first solo flight as he was completing his training. It was unclear if he managed to eject before the jet hit the building.

The school, about an 11-kilometer (7-mile) drive from the air force base, is in a densely populated area near a metro station with numerous shops and homes.

It is the deadliest plane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory. In 2008, another F-7 training jet crashed outside Dhaka, killing its pilot, who had ejected after he discovered a technical problem.

Chinese AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group Co. Ltd, manufactured the F-7 BGI and it is the final and most advanced variant in the Chengdu J-7/F-7 aircraft family, according to the company website. Media reports say Bangladesh ordered 16 aircraft in 2011, and they were delivered by 2013. It is the license-built version of the Soviet MiG-21.

___

Associated Press video journalists Al-emrun Garjon in Dhaka, Rajesh Roy in New Delhi and Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

