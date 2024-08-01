Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following violent protests that left more than 200 dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Thursday banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing and other associate bodies, terming the party as a “militant and terrorist" organization as part of a nationwide crackdown following weeks of violence that left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her political partners blamed Jamaat-e-Islami, its Islami Chhatra Shibir student wing and other associate bodies for inciting violence during recent student protests over a quota system for government jobs.