Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following violent protests that left more than 200 dead

Bangladesh has banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing and other associate bodies, terming the party as a “militant and terrorist” organization as part of a nationwide crackdown following weeks of violence that left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured
By JULHAS ALAM – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Thursday banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing and other associate bodies, terming the party as a “militant and terrorist" organization as part of a nationwide crackdown following weeks of violence that left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her political partners blamed Jamaat-e-Islami, its Islami Chhatra Shibir student wing and other associate bodies for inciting violence during recent student protests over a quota system for government jobs.

In an official circular seen by The Associated Press, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs said Thursday the ban was imposed under an anti-terrorism law.

Since July 15, at least 211 people have died and more than 10,000 people were arrested across the country.

