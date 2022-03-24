Bane leads Grizzlies past Nets as Irving scores 43 points

The Grizzlies lead 76-62 at halftime and by 15 points early in the third quarter, but Brooklyn relied on Durant and Irving to chip away. Brooklyn made 16 of 22 shots in the period and led 104-103 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Have lost five straight in the series. The Grizzlies are the only team the Nets haven't beaten this season.

Grizzlies: Are 15-2 without Morant. As for Morant’s status, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said: “He’s dealing with some soreness that crept up in the last couple of days, just offloading that.” ... The win was Memphis’ 50th of the season, the fourth time Memphis has won that many and the first since 2014-15. ... Bane made six 3-pointers, moving him past Mike Miller for the most 3s by a Grizzlies player in a season.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Irving turned 30 on Wednesday, but it was his coach who got a gift when news emerged that the star could soon play home games.

“I would welcome that,” coach Steve Nash said to laughter.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Miami on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Host Indiana on Thursday.

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0), forward Dillon Brooks (24), and center Steven Adams, right, duribg the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Caption Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)