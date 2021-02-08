Bally's acquires SportCaller free-play game provider

These free products “represent a core component of our interactive strategy to drive user acquisition to Bally’s ecosystem,” said George Papanier, Bally’s president and CEO. "SportCaller offers unique products and I am confident that its pioneering platform and deep international expertise will significantly contribute to our growing interactive platforms.”

SportCaller's platform allows fans to connect and compete across a variety of sports. It has clients in the U.K., Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and North America.

Bally’s currently owns 11 casinos in seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Colorado. Following the completion of pending acquisitions and the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, Pennsylvania, Bally’s will own 15 casinos across 11 states.

It recently completed its purchase of Bally's casino in Atlantic City.

