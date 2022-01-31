Ballot drive seeks to expand voting in battleground Michigan

Since Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen, some Republican-controlled states have restricted voting by mail and made other changes such as limiting when voters can cast ballots.

In Michigan, the GOP has been unable to change election laws due to vetoes from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for reelection along with Democratic governors in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But Republicans are gathering signatures that would enable the GOP-controlled Legislature to toughen in-person voter identification rules; require people to information besides just a signature, such as a driver’s license number, on absentee ballot applications; and make voters without a photo ID verify their identity within six days of an election. The governor could not veto the initiative.

The Promote the Vote measure could effectively neuter the Republican drive by enshrining current rules, including signature verification, into the state constitution while also creating new rights such as a nine-day early voting period ending the Sunday before an election. State-funded prepaid postage on absentee ballot applications and ballots would be mandatory. That currently is done by some municipalities but not others.

Other provisions would require an absentee ballot drop box in every municipality, including one for every 15,000 residents, create a tracking system for submitted ballots and allow all voters to sign a single absentee ballot application covering all future elections. Many but not all clerks already automatically mail applications to people on their permanent absent voter list.

Proponents said the proposal would ensure that elections are determined solely by the votes cast. It says that the Board of State Canvassers is the “only body” authorized to certify Michigan or federal elections.

“It makes crystal clear that the people of Michigan and not the Legislature decide the outcome of our elections in this state. And rather than taking away rights that are enjoyed by Michigan voters, it offers more secure voting options for voting in Michigan,” said Nancy Wang, executive director of Voters Not Politicians.

