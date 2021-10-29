Ballistic missile kills at least 11 civilians in Yemen

The casualties belonged to the family of a key tribal leader and lived in the residential neighborhood of Al-Aumd. At least another 11 houses were damaged and 16 civilians were wounded in Thursday's attack, according to the officials, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Houthis have for years attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. In recent months, they accelerated their push. The fighting has claimed a high number of fighters from both sides in the past several weeks.