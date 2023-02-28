Ball fractures ankle in Hornets' 117-106 win over Pistons

Hamidou Diallo scored 23 points, and James Wiseman had his best game since coming to Detroit from Golden State as part of a four-team trade, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Marvin Bagley added 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which has lost five straight.

The Pistons trailed by 24 in the second half before cutting the lead to five on a driving left-handed layup by Killian Hayes with five minutes remaining. But Rozier answered with a short jumper and Kelly Oubre Jr. canned a 3-pointer from the corner to push the lead back to double digits.

Rozier put the game away when he drove the right side of the lane and scored and drew a foul for a 3-point play, putting the Hornets up 10 with 46 seconds left.

Ball had an interesting start to the game.

After knocking down an early 3-pointer, he turned the ball over on three straight possessions, slapping his hands together in a moment of frustration after the third miscue. But the former All-Star point guard bounced right back, connecting on three 3s on Charlotte's next four possessions to spark a 34-8 run to end the first quarter and give the Hornets a 20-point lead.

The Hornets were 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the first quarter and 13 of 26 for the game.

McGOWENS EXTENDED

The Hornets guard Bryce McGowens signed a multi-year contract extension. The 40th overall pick in the 2022 draft has appeared in 26 games this season, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.

“It means a lot that the team believes in me, believes in my growth as a person and a player," McGowens said. “I’m going to continue to come in day by day and just try to get better, try to learn and try to win some games.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: Isaiah Livers left the game with a left ankle sprain in the first half and did not return. ... Bojan Bogdonanovic (Achilles tendon) and Jaden Ivey (personal reasons) did not play.

Hornets: Played without Cody Martin (knee soreness) and P.J. Washington (foot strain).

UP NEXT:

Pistons: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

