Balkan neighbors mourn victims of bus fire in Bulgaria

Seven survivors were hospitalized at the main emergency hospital in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, with severe burns and body injuries.

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani visited the hospital Wednesday, telling reporters he was there to to meet patients and facilitate communication between family members and the institutions in Bulgaria.

Forensic doctors from Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, were also expected to join their Bulgarian colleagues in Sofia to carry out DNA tests to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov told reporters at the crash site Tuesday that he had never "seen something more horrifying” and that the identification process would take time. “The people who were on the bus are turned to charcoal,” Rashkov said.

Among the survivors were five North Macedonia citizens, one Serb and one Belgian, according to North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry.

Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said almost all of the dead were ethnic Albanians, but it was not clear if they were also citizens of North Macedonia.

The burned-out shell of the bus was towed away on a truck on Wednesday, escorted by police on the outskirts of Sofia.

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

Caption Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children, authorities said. (Minko Chernev/BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP) Credit: Minko Chernev Credit: Minko Chernev