Balint wins Vermont's Democratic primary for US House

“Tonight is a big step forward for our state. Vermont has chosen a bold, progressive vision for the future, and I will be proud to represent us in Congress," Balint said. “We can preserve democracy, tackle climate change, bridge inequality, and make the health care system work for all of us. I know that we will.”

In a concession speech, Gray said she'd called Balint to congratulate her on the win.

“While my disappointment is profound, so too is my gratitude for his opportunity,” Gray said. “This was a tough race with deeply qualified candidates making their case to Vermonters.”

Vermont voters also chose Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to replace Leahy, who has held the seat since 1975 and was the last of Congress's so-called Watergate babies. Welch's decision to run for the Senate seat opened up his seat in the House, the first time since 2006 that there have been any openings in Vermont's three-member congressional delegation.

Welch easily defeated two little-known candidates to move on to the general election in November. During his years in Congress, Welch has been one of Vermont’s top vote-getters and would be an odds-on favorite to win the general election.

The two leading Republican candidates vying to face off against Welch in the Senate race are Vermont's former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan and retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy. Both believe they can win the seat, although no Republican has represented the state in Washington since 2001 when the late Sen. Jim Jeffords left the GOP to become an independent, switching control of the Senate from Republican to Democratic.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott also cruised to his party's primary victory, defeating two candidates as he seeks a fourth term. The lone candidate for the Democratic nomination is activist Brenda Siegel, of Newfane. Last fall she spent 27 nights sleeping on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse to highlight the state's homelessness challenge.

Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran who describes himself as a non-traditional candidate, won the GOP primary, defeating Ericka Redic of Burlington and Anya Tynio of Charletson.

Madden says he's an independent, and has said he considered declining the nomination if he won — until he learned that would allow the party to choose a replacement for the November ballot.

Sam Payne, of Dummerston, fills out a ballot at the Dummerston, Vt., Polling Station for the state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

FILE - Democratic House candidate Lt. Gov. Molly Gray speaks to voters in Middlesex, Vt., on July 20, 2022. Gray is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to run for Vermont's vacant U.S. House seat. The incumbent, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for the U.S. Senate. The Vermont primary is Aug. 9.

Alain Martinez, of Bellows Falls, smiles when submitting the ballot in the state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Leslie Goldman, a poll worker at the Rockingham Polling Station in Bellows Falls, Vt., gives Don Nowers, of Bellows Falls, his ballot to vote in the state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Leslie Goldman, a poll worker at the Rockingham Polling Station in Bellows Falls, Vt., gives a ballot to Don and Maggie Nowers, of Bellows Falls, to vote in the state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Brenda Siegel, a Democratic candidate for governor of Vermont, and her son Ajna cast their ballots at the Newfane, Vt., Polling Station in the state's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for Vermont's vacant U.S. Senate seat in November, poses in front of the Vermont Statehouse, in Montpelier, Aug. 3, 2022. Malloy, from Perkinsville, describes himself as a conservative Republican who is willing to work with anyone to get things done.