Bale back at Tottenham, Reguilón also joins from Real Madrid

The 31-year-old Bale is back in north London on a season-long loan move, seven years after the winger joined Madrid for 100 million euros (then $132 million), which was a world record fee at the time.

Reguilón, a 23-year-old left back, has joined Tottenham permanently on a contract through 2025. Reguilón, who made his Spain debut in the Nations League this month, won the Europa League in August while on loan at Sevilla.