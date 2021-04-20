Balancing act: Dutch PM eases lockdown amid infection rise

A nationwide 10:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. curfew will be lifted April 28. On the same date, bars and cafes will be allowed to reopen their outdoor terraces from noon until 6 p.m. — under strict conditions — for the first time since mid-October.

Nonessential shops also were allowed to reopen, with strict limits on the number of customers. The stores have been partially open for weeks, but only to shoppers who first make an appointment online. Appointments will no longer be needed.

A limit on people having only one visitor to their home per day was eased — two visitors will now be allowed.

Schools were reopened earlier this year. Rutte said Tuesday that students at universities and colleges will be allowed from Monday to be physically present for one day of classes each week.

In a boost for the country's vaccination campaign, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the Netherlands would start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday after the European Union medicines regulator said its benefits outweigh risks. The agency's experts came to the conclusion after finding a "possible link" between the shot and extremely rare blood clots and recommending a warning be added to the label.

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte answers questions after casting his vote in a general election in The Hague. Rutte announced a significant easing in his country's months-long coronavirus lockdown Tuesday April 20, 2021, calling it a delicate balancing act as infections remain stubbornly high, and as lockdown fatigue grows. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong