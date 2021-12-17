Balanced Suns cruise past Wizards, tie Warriors for NBA lead

COUNTING ON CAM

Backup forward Cam Johnson has been crucial for the Suns during All-Star guard Devin Booker's injury absence. Johnson came into Thursday averaging more than 14 points in the six games Booker's missed, which ranks second on the team. Johnson finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, against the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington had just 11 available players. G Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee maintenance) was among those who didn't play ... Starting G Aaron Holiday picked up three fouls in the first four minutes.

Suns: Booker (left hamstring) missed his seventh straight game. The two-time All-Star has been on the floor some during practice but coach Monty Williams said there was still no timetable for his return. ... The Suns shot 57% from the field in the first half. ... All five Suns starters had at least 10 points by the end of the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Utah on Saturday night.

Suns: Host Charlotte on Sunday night.

___

Caption Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) slips past Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)