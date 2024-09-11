Bailey Falter has no-hitter for Pirates through six innings against Marlins

Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning. He has five strikeouts on 76 pitches (48 strikes), four coming against the first five batters.

In four seasons since debuting in 2021, Falter is 17-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 84 games (55 starts) for the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh was no-hit by the Cubs in a 12-0 loss on Sept. 4, managing three walks against Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge. Chicago committed three errors.

Chicago’s was the most recent of 326 no-hitters in major-league history and fourth this season.

___

