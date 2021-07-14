Bad hiccups, but no immediate surgery for Brazil's president

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle with speaking on various occasions and said that he suffers from recurring hiccups.

“I apologize to everyone who is listening to me, because I’ve been hiccupping for five days now,” the president said in an interview with Radio Guaiba on July 7. He suggested that some medications prescribed after dental surgery might be the cause. "I have the hiccups 24 hours a day.”

The following day, during his weekly Facebook Live session, Bolsonaro apologized again for not being able to express himself well due to the weeklong hiccups.

Chronic hiccups are usually the manifestation of an underlying problem, such as an obstructed intestine, that might require surgery, said Dr. Anthony Lembo, a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. In some cases, part of the intestine might need to be removed, he said.

“Any time you’re moving bowels, it’s not a small surgery,” Lembo said, adding that in the case of repeated surgeries, as in Bolsonaro’s case, interventions get more complicated.

Bolsonaro has been under growing pressure from a congressional inquiry into his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and alleged corruption in the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines. Recent polls have shown record-low approval ratings and indications that he could lose next year’s election.

On Tuesday night, in a 20-minute encounter with the president in Brasilia, supporters repeatedly asked him to look after his health.

____ Associated Press journalist Mauricio Savarese contributed to this report.

An ambulance takes Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro from the Armed Forces Hospital where he had been admitted, to an airbase to be airlifted to Sao Pualo, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. After suffering from 10 days of hiccups, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Brasilia hospital but later officials said he would be transferred to another hospital in Sao Paulo for tests to determine if surgery is needed. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

A supporter wearing a T-shirt with the likeness of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and text that reads ¨My President,¨ in Portuguese, takes part in vigil in front of the Armed Forces Hospital where the President has been admitted, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. President Bolsonaro has an intestinal obstruction and might need an emergency surgery. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in vigil in front of the Armed Forces Hospital where he has been admitted, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. President Bolsonaro has an intestinal obstruction and might need an emergency surgery. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres