journal-news logo
X

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers.

Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays.

Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

In Other News
1
US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa
2
Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?
3
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
4
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
5
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top