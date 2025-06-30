Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad

Ekblad agreed to an eight-year deal worth $48.8 million. Marchand agreed to a six-year deal, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signings.

The deals got done before the start of NHL free agency on Tuesday, and had either Ekblad or Marchand hit the open market they could have received offers for much more than the Panthers had the ability to pay, even with the salary cap going up a record amount.

“Aaron is a pillar of our defense who has consistently excelled at both ends of the ice as one of the best defensemen in the NHL over the past decade,” general manager Bill Zito said of Ekblad. “From a Calder-winning rookie campaign to two Stanley Cup championships, Aaron’s consummate leadership on and off the ice has been integral to our team’s success. After cementing his place in Panthers history, we are thrilled that he will continue his career in South Florida.”

Ekblad and Marchand became the ninth and 10th players under contract with the Panthers through at least 2030 or beyond, joining Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, Seth Jones and Bennett — the playoff MVP who signed an eight-year, $64 million deal last week.

That was the question about the Panthers heading into the summer: Could they keep some combination of Bennett, Ekblad and Marchand, all of whom were set for free agency?

The answer was yes — to all of them.

D-man deals

Ekblad was not the only defenseman to re-sign Monday.

Edmonton, which lost to Florida in the final each of the past two seasons, got an important deal done with Evan Bouchard for $42 million over four years, an annual cap hit of $10.5 million.

Columbus agreed to terms with Ivan Provorov on a seven-year contract worth $59.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the extension. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.

The New York Islanders signed Alexander Romanov to an eight-year contract that another person with knowledge of the extension said is worth $50 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

Washington signed recently acquired Declan Chisholm for $2.6 million over the next two years and opted not to tender Alexander Alexeyev a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Busy Red Wings

Detroit re-signed winger Patrick Kane to a one-year deal with a $3 million salary plus performance bonuses. General manager Steve Yzerman was optimistic over the weekend about keeping Kane.

The Red Wings cleared the space needed for Kane by trading Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota for future considerations. Tarasenko, 33, has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.75 million.

The Wild, Tarasenko’s sixth team in four seasons, are counting on a bounce-back performance out of him after he had just 11 goals and 22 assists with Detroit, his lowest point total for any season of his career in which he played at least half of the games.

“He’s a player in need of a fresh start,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “The contract and the money and everything just kind of fits. We’re a place that Vladdy can come and hopefully get back to the form he’s had his past years. I just think there’s a lot we can do to help him.”

More Trades

Utah traded young forward Matias Maccelli to Toronto for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. It turns into a second-rounder in 2029 if Maccelli has 51-plus points and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs next season.

Carolina also acquired the rights to goaltender Cayden Primeau from Montreal for a 2026 seventh-rounder.

___

AP Sports Writers John Wawrow and Dave Campbell contributed.

___

