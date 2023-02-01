Back at Dallas Zoo, found monkeys get fed, snuggle up

They are also trying to determine if the string of incidents over the last few weeks at the zoo are related or not.

On Jan. 13, arriving workers found that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her cage, and police said that a cutting tool had been intentionally used to make an opening in her enclosure. The zoo closed as a search for her got underway, and she was found later that day near her habitat.

Zoo workers had also found a similar gash in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.

On Jan. 21, workers arriving at the zoo found an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin dead. Gregg Hudson, the zoo's president and CEO, called the death “very suspicious” and said the vulture had “a wound," but declined to give further details.

The zoo said that since Bella and Finn were taken away from the zoo, they'll need to undergo a quarantine period before they can return to their habitat there.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, officials said they have launched an investigation after 12 squirrel monkeys were discovered missing Sunday from a zoo in the state's southwest. Their habitat at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge, had been “compromised” and some damage was done to get in, city Police Chief Vance Olivier said Tuesday.

