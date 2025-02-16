Azzi Fudd helps No. 4 UConn end No. 7 South Carolina's 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women's Division I basketball history.

Fudd followed up a career-best 34-point performance in a win over St. John’s this Wednesday by torching the Gamecocks. She had six of UConn’s 13 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter to close off any South Carolina hope of a comeback.

Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3).

Takeaways

UConn: It was a big win for the Huskies, who fell at another SEC opponent, Tennessee 80-76, earlier this month. With a healthy Fudd playing at this level, UConn can be a championship contender.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had lost a total of three games the past three seasons and were sent reeling by No. 3 Texas last Sunday before Sunday. Coach Dawn Staley will need to find answers in hurry.

Key moment

UConn trailed 11-9 early on Edwards’ basket. Then the Huskies took off on a 22-3 surge the next 10 minutes to take control and led 45-23 at the half.

Key stat

South Carolina came in outrebounding opponents by more than eight boards a game. UConn turned that around, holding a 48-29 advantage on the glass.

Up next

UConn continues a three-game road trip at Seton Hall on Wednesday night. South Carolina ends a three-game homestand against Arkansas on Thursday night.

