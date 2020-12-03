Azerbaijan says 2,783 troops killed over Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

In fierce fighting that began Sept. 27, the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces and pushed deep into the separatist territory.

The Moscow-brokered peace agreement saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and also required Armenia to hand over all of the regions it held outside the separatist territory. Azerbaijan completed reclaiming those territories on Tuesday when it took over the Lachin region located between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for a period of at least five years to monitor the deal and facilitate the return of refugees. The Russian troops also will ensure safe transit between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia across the Lachin region.

Azerbaijan celebrated the end of fighting as a national triumph, and President Ilham Aliyev declared Thursday that Nov. 8 will be celebrated nationally as Victory Day to mark the takeover of Shusha, a key city in Nagorno-Karabakh, by Azerbaijani forces.

Aliyev had earlier set the holiday for Nov. 10, when the peace deal took effect, but he reconsidered because Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's main ally, celebrates Ataturk Memorial Day on that date.

Turkey has extended its clout in the region by strongly backing Azerbaijan. Earlier this week, Russian and Turkish military officials signed documents to set up a joint monitoring center to ensure the fulfillment of the peace deal.

The peace deal has sparked outrage in Armenia. Mass protests erupted in the capital Yerevan, with thousands demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Azerbaijani military vehicles are parked after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

An Azerbaijani solder walks at a checkpoint at the Murovdagh mountains, after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar regions, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

An Azerbaijani tank rolls along a highway after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, near Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Azerbaijani soldiers rest near a destroyed Armenian house after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

An Azerbaijani soldier stands inside a destroyed Armenian house after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

An Azerbaijani military tent camp is set up after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

An Azerbaijani soldiers stands at a destroyed Armenian houses after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Azerbaijani soldier soldiers sit in a military truck on a road to their military tent camp after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry stands outside during his interview with the Associated Press after the transfer of the Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan's control in Kalbajar Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect Nov. 10 obliged Armenian forces to hand over all of the Azerbaijani regions they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Kalbajar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel