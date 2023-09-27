Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh

A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan’s offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by separatists for about 30 years. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have sought to leave the region after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms.
The status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain even after Azerbaijan held two rounds of talks with separatist officials.
