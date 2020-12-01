Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

The Lachin region, which lies between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, was the last of the three areas on the rim of Nagorno-Karabakh to be surrendered by Armenian forces on Tuesday.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and help the return of refugees. The Russian troops will also ensure safe transit between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia across the Lachin region.

“We have restored historic justice," Aliyev said. “The Azerbaijani people will do everything to rebuild the ruined cities and villages. From now on, we will live as a great and proud people.”

Aliyev said 94 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and more than 400 were wounded in the latest fighting, but he again refrained from revealing his country’s military losses.

Armenian authorities said that more than 1,700 Armenian soldiers have been killed.

Turkey, which has strongly backed its ally Azerbaijan, has extended its clout in the region. On Tuesday, Russian and Turkish military officials signed documents to set up a joint monitoring center to ensure the fulfillment of the peace deal.

The peace agreement was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister.

After the hostilities ended, Russian peacekeepers have assisted the return of refugees who fled the latest fighting. The Russian military said that over 25,000 people have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia.

As Armenian forces ceded control of the Aghdam and the Kalbajar regions after the peace deal, some Azerbaijani residents who fled them more than a quarter-century ago also started trickling back to the territories.

Gurban Hasanov, 56, who was forced to flee Lachin 26 years ago with his family, said he's longing to come back.

“I and all my family dream to return to our native village,” he told The Associated Press. “I lack words to explain how badly we want to come back. I’m a teacher, and I want to teach children geography."

Hasanov said he recently saw his village on video with his house intact — one of just a dozen that have survived.

Before the territories' handover, some ethnic Armenians set houses on fire in a bitter farewell — a gesture that insulted Azerbaijanis.

“I hope the Armenians didn’t burn it as they did in the Kalbajar region,” he said.

Azerbaijani soldiers wave national flags as they celebrate the transfer of the Lachin region to Azerbaijan's control, as part of a peace deal that required Armenian forces to cede the Azerbaijani territories they held outside Nagorno-Karabakh, in Aghjabadi, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Azerbaijan has completed the return of territory ceded by Armenia under a Russia-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the restoration of control over the Lachin region and other territories as a historic achievement. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A man with an Armenian national flag visits the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on the outskirts of Kalbajar, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov. 13, 2020. Under an agreement ending weeks of intense fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, some Armenian-held territories, such as this area, will pass to Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Fazil Melikov, 71, shows the names of his friends who were killed during a fighting with Armenian forces in the memorial wall at a cemetery in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Melikov and Ibrahimova used to live in Kalbajar, a region of Azerbaijan that had been under Armenian control since the 1990s. Now that the control over the region was handed back over to Azerbaijan, they say they are eager to return to their hometown after fleeing the region over 26 years ago. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Smoke and flame rise from a burning house in an area once occupied by Armenian forces but soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in Karvachar, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

The father of 7-year-old Aysu Isgandarova, who died during shelling by Armenian forces in the struggle over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mourns during her funeral in Garayusifli, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

