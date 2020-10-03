Azerbaijan claims seizing villages in fighting with Armenia

Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for Nagorno-Karabakh's president, claimed Saturday on Facebook that intelligence data showed some 3,000 Azerbaijanis have died in the fighting. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Ovannisian said later that 2,300 Azerbaijan troops were killed, about 400 of them in the last day.

With Azerbaijan not commenting on troop casualties, the statements could not be verified.

Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union's collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people.

By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial areas outside the territory's formal borders, including Madagiz, the village Azerbaijan claimed to have taken Saturday.

Several United Nations Security Council resolutions have called for withdrawal from those areas, which the Armenian forces have disregarded.

Aliyev said in a television interview the Armenians must withdraw from those areas before the latest fighting can stop.

In the interview with Al Jazeera, a transcript of which was distributed Saturday by the presidential press office, Aliyev criticized the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has tried to mediate a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute.

One reason behind the current fighting is that “the mediators do not insist or exert pressure to start implementing the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

“We have no time to wait another 30 years. The conflict must be resolved now.” Aliyev said.

Armenia has repeatedly claimed over the past week that Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan and that the Turkish military is aiding Azerbaijan's.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are pursuing not only military-political goals," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Saturday in an address to his nation. “Their goal is Armenia, their goal is continuation of the genocide of Armenians.”

Some 1.5 million Armenians died in mass killings in Ottoman Turkey beginning in 1915, which Armenia and many other countries have labeled a genocide. Turkey firmly rejects that term, contends the total number of victims is inflated and says the deaths were the consequence of civil war.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry released a statement Saturday alleging that thousands of ethnic Armenians from abroad were being deployed or recruited to fight for Armenia.

“Armenia and Armenian disapora organizations bear international legal liability for organizing these terrorist activities,” the statement said.

Associated Press writers Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, and Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this report.

A view of a residential area and cars that were allegedly damaged by shelling during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

In this handout photo taken from video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, an Azerbaijan's army's multiple rocket launcher fires during fighting with forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. Fighting that started Sept. 27 is the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the 1994 end of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian local forces backed by Armenia. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this grab taken from video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Azerbaijan's solders applaud at a meeting with officers during fighting with forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A destroyed house damaged by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Terter, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan say heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan's president said late Saturday his troops had taken a village. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

People attend a nationwide prayer for peace lead by Catholicos Karekin II outside the Saint Gayane Church in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan say heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan's president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a village. (Grigor Yepremyan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Grigor Yepremyan Credit: Grigor Yepremyan

People attend a nationwide prayer for peace lead by Catholicos Karekin II in the Saint Gayane Church in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan say heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan's president said late Saturday that his troops had taken a village. (Grigor Yepremyan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Grigor Yepremyan Credit: Grigor Yepremyan

In this handout photo taken from video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Azerbaijan's solders stand in a formation in a military base during fighting with forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute.(Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Cars parked at a residential area that were allegedly damaged by shelling are seen during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

A residential area that were allegedly damaged by shelling is seen during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

People walk in a residential area that was allegedly damaged by shelling during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. Fighting that started Sept. 27 is the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the 1994 end of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian local forces backed by Armenia. (Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Aram Kirakosyan Credit: Aram Kirakosyan

A municipal worker sweeps a street after shelling during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

A residential area and cars that were allegedly damaged by shelling are seen during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

A view of a residential area that was allegedly damaged by shelling during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. Fighting that started Sept. 27 is the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the 1994 end of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian local forces backed by Armenia. (Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Aram Kirakosyan Credit: Aram Kirakosyan

Pro-Armenian protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Armenia, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Saturday in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Pro-Armenian protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Armenia, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Saturday in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of Armenia, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Saturday in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan's president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos