Azerbaijan, Armenia trade accusations on Caucasus conflict

On Friday, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan pointed to a video purportedly showing the execution of two Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani troops, denouncing it as a proof of Azerbaijan “barbarity.” ”They trample on any civilized norms," Mnatsakanyan said after talks with his visiting Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Yerevan.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry dismissed the video as a fake “fabricated by the Armenians to attract the global community's attention.” It insisted that Azerbaijani troops fully observe international humanitarian norms.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of fighting began on Sept. 27 and has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds.

Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but also has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan, hosted top diplomats from both countries for more than 10 hours of talks that ended with Saturday’s cease-fire deal. But the agreement immediately buckled, with both sides blaming each other for breaching it.

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of his Security Council Friday to discuss the conflict and other issues.

Azerbaijan has insisted it has the right to reclaim its land by force after efforts by the so-called Minsk group of international mediators that comprises Russia, the United States and France failed to yield any progress. It has actively pushed for its ally Turkey to take a prominent role in future peace talks.

In what was seen by some as a warning to Turkey that Moscow sees the South Caucasus region as part of the sphere of its vital security interests, the Russian navy on Friday launched maneuvers in the Caspian Sea. The Russian military said the drills would involve warships firing missiles at practice targets.

The Interfax news agency quoted retired Adm. Viktor Kravchenko, the former Russian navy's chief of staff, as saying that the maneuvers were intended to serve as a reminder that Russia has strategic interests in the region.

Associated Press writers Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Family members mourn over the coffin of Parviz Orucoglu, a 29 year-old Azerbaijani Turk killed with three others in a shelling in a cemetery by Armenian forces, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues for a third week despite a Russia-brokered cease-fire deal, as both sides exchanged accusations and claims of new attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Can Erok/DHA via AP) Credit: Can Erok Credit: Can Erok

A destroyed Armenian APC is seen on the road from Stepanakert to Martekert during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A truck drives past a destroyed Armenian APC on the road from Stepanakert to Martekert during a military conflict in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Gevorg, a doctor of a local hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery, points in direction of the noise of Azerbaijan's military jet bombing the town of Martakert, during a military conflict, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An Armenian serviceman rests near a bloody door in a hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery in the town of Martakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A broken solder's helmet is seen in a local hospital damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict, in the town of Martakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited