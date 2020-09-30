Azerbaijan, Armenia no closer to ending clashes after 4 days

On Wednesday, Pashinyan said that Armenia may recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as independent, a move that could further interfere with a potential settlement of the dispute.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, where a separatist war was fought in the late 1980s until three years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. The region in the Caucasus Mountains of about 4,400 square kilometers (1,700 square miles), roughly the size of the U.S. state of Delaware, is 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border.

Soldiers backed by Armenia occupy the region as well as some Azerbaijani territory outside of it.

The latest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has since killed at least 84 servicemen on the separatist region's side, as well as several civilians. Azerbaijani officials didn't provide details on its military casualties but said 14 civilians have been killed and 46 wounded on its side.

On Wednesday, the fighting continued despite repeated calls for a cease-fire from around the globe. Both sides blamed each other for attacks, and Armenia claimed that Turkish drones and fighter jets were being used in the region. Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it.

The conflict escalated on Tuesday, with Armenia claiming that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an SU-25 from its air force in Armenian airspace, killing the pilot.

Turkey, which has been vocal about siding with Azerbaijan in the dispute, denied those claims, and so did Azerbaijan.

Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev, told reporters via teleconference on Wednesday that the incident involved two Armenian SU-25 planes that reportedly crashed into a mountain, rather than an F-16 downing a SU-25.

Armenia on Wednesday continued to allege Turkey's involvement in the conflict, saying that Turkish drones and F-16 fighter jets were being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry demanded “immediate withdrawal of the Turkish armed forces, including the air force, from the conflict zone” in a statement.

“The provocative actions of the Turkish armed forces seriously undermine the regional security and hinder the efforts of the international community to cease the hostilities,” the statement read.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry denied claims that Turkey’s planes and drones were deployed to help Azerbaijan, dismissing them as propaganda by Armenia. The ministry said Armenia sought to increase international support “by creating the perception” that it was fighting Turkey.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that “If Azerbaijan makes a request, we would do the necessary.”

Earlier this week, Armenian officials also claimed that Turkey sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan. Turkish officials dismissed the accusation. However, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Wednesday that so far some 850 Syrian fighters have arrived in Azerbaijan and hundreds more were expected to arrive there in the coming days.

Meanwhile, European officials are seeking to bring the opposing sides to the negotiating table.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on Wednesday at a news conference in Riga, Latvia, called for talks between France, Russia and the United States — the three countries co-chair the Minsk group, set up in 1992 by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to resolve the conflict — to mediate.

“I will speak to President (Vladimir) Putin tonight and, I think, President (Donald) Trump tomorrow to discuss and propose an exit strategy” for the crisis, Marcon said.

The French president also condemned recent comments from Turkey as “reckless and dangerous" and said he was "extremely preoccupied by the belligerent messages from Turkey in the past hours.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has called for an emergency meeting of the OSCE that would include Azerbaijan and Armenia to try and achieve a swift end to hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh and a resumption of negotiations.

“The escalation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh has a serious impact on regional stability,” Dendias said, adding that he is in contact with his counterpart from Armenia and is planning a visit to Yerevan soon. Dendias also called on regional rival Turkey to end actions that would further escalate the conflict.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Damage is seen inside an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

People wave Azerbaijan national flags during a funeral ceremony of a member of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who was allegedly killed during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

Local resident stands in an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

A local resident walks in an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

A man points to a crater that was allegedly caused by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Tartar region, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

This preview image of an AP digital embed shows the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (AP Digital Embed) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo released by Armenian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, shows the wreckage of an Armenian air forces warplane on a hill in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh near the town of Vardenis, Armenia. The conflict escalated on Tuesday, with Armenia alleging Turkish involvement and claiming that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an SU-25 from its air force in Armenian airspace, killing the pilot. Turkey, which has been vocal about siding with Azerbaijan in the dispute, denied those claims, and so did Azerbaijan. (Armenian Foreign Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters hold Armenian flags during a demonstration in support of Armenia outside of the U.S. embassy in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Armenian Cypriots took part in the demonstration to show their support to Armenian armed forces locked in heavy fighting with Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias