Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points for Washington, and Aaron Holiday had 11. The Wizards have lost seven of eight as the they fight to stay in condition for a play-in spot. Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal sat out because of a left wrist injury.

“I think at times when things get tough, we give in a little bit,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said “You get away from some of the things and start short cutting routes, you don't own your spots, and that really stagnates the offense.”

After trailing 8-2, Phoenix outscored the Wizards 46-15 during a run that stretched into the second quarter, coming to an end when Johnson's baseline feed from Paul made it 48-23. Washington trailed by at least 21 until late in the fourth quarter.

“We feel like whoever we're playing on any given night, as long as we be who we are and do what we're supposed to happen,” Paul said. “I think we have that kind of confidence and have built that over the season.”

TRAVELING HOME COACH

Suns coach Monty Williams grew up in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland, and had a group of family and friends in attendance. He said that coaching in your hometown is different than playing in it.

“When you're playing, you want to play well in front of your family. When you coach, I want to coach well for my team,” the Suns coach said. “I'm not coaching well for my family because they don't even know what I'm doing, if it is deemed ‘(coaching) well.' They're just happy to see you.”

AYTON’S PLACE

Ayton played fewer than 30 minutes for a third consecutive game after missing seven with his injury, but this time it was due to game circumstance and not load management.

“At this point, we’re going to start playing him his normal minutes so he can get back into a groove,” Williams said pregame.

TIP-INS

Suns: Committed their first turnover on JaVale McGee’s errant pass with 10:20 to play in the second quarter. ... McGee received a technical with 2:05 left in the third quarter. He had 10 rebounds.

Wizards: Have lost their last five at home and have been held under 100 points in four of their last six overall ... C Thomas Bryant started after missing a victory Wednesday night in Philadelphia because of a sprained ankle.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Chicago on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Miami on Monday night.

Caption Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center, knocks the ball away on a pass-attempt by Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) to Devin Booker, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center, knocks the ball away on a pass-attempt by Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) to Devin Booker, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots as Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots as Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) shoots as Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) shoots as Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, center, shoots as Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) and JaVale McGee (00) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, center, shoots as Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) and JaVale McGee (00) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) hits the ball as Washington Wizards' Montrezl Harrell (6) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) hits the ball as Washington Wizards' Montrezl Harrell (6) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Caption Phoenix Suns' JaVale McGee (00) shoots as Washington Wizards' Montrezl Harrell (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Caption Phoenix Suns' JaVale McGee (00) shoots as Washington Wizards' Montrezl Harrell (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez