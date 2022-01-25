Hamburger icon
Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, is congratulated after scoring a goal by left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, and defenseman Cale Makar in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
By DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.

After a scoreless first, Colorado broke through on a second-period power play.

With defenseman Seth Jones in the penalty box for interference, the Avalanche got off several shots in quick succession that Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped before Kadri gathered in a short pass from Nathan MacKinnon and unleashed a slap shot from the top of the left circle. Fleury dropped to his knees to block it, but the puck trickled through at 11:24.

Rantanen added to the Avalanche lead at 6:41 of the third. Gabriel Landeskog sent a pass across the slot and, with a backhand flip, Rantanen lifted the puck over a fallen Fleury.

An empty-net goal by Colorado in the final moments was waved off for offside.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Kevin Lankinen was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss against Minnesota. G Arvid Soderblom was recalled from Rockford of the AHL to fill the roster spot. … MacKinnon’s assist on Kadri’s goal was the 384th of his career, tying him with Anton Stastny for sixth on the franchise list. … The Avs improved to 3-0 against the Blackhawks this season. They will face each other one more time Friday in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to close out a three-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz makes a skate save of a shot against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, looks for the puck as Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane drives to the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, covers the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz drinks in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, collects the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, reaches out to cover the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome, back right, fights to pass the puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Samuel Girard, back left, and Erik Johnson cover in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, right, confers with assistant coach Ray Bennett in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

