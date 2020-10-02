Avila says Tigers aren't ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager

“We could finish this sometime in October. It might go into November,” he said. "Really, we're not in a rush. We're kind of taking our time with it.”

The Tigers went 23-35 in the shortened season, finishing in the AL Central cellar for the third time in four years. They did bring up two of their most highly touted pitching prospects in Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, so that duo got some experience in the big leagues.

Avila said it is important that the next manager be able to help with talent evaluation, since there are important decisions to make throughout the roster. He sounds open to a variety of experience levels for managerial candidates.

“I guess one thing you could eliminate is a guy that maybe played and has absolutely no coaching experience, no managerial experience, and goes from being a player directly to a major league manager," he said. "I probably wouldn't go that way, but everything else I would say is in play.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports