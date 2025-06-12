Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84% this week, a second straight small decline

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, declined to 5.97% from 5.99% last week. The average a year ago was 6.17%, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions to bond market investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation. The key barometer is the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.38% at midday Thursday, down from 4.58% just a few weeks ago.