Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84% this week, a second straight small decline

By MATT OTT – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell modestly for the second straight week, but home borrowing costs remain elevated.

The long-term rate inched back to 6.84% from 6.85% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.95%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, declined to 5.97% from 5.99% last week. The average a year ago was 6.17%, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions to bond market investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation. The key barometer is the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.38% at midday Thursday, down from 4.58% just a few weeks ago.

