Average cost of filling up car in UK hits record 100 pounds

Britain's government announced a fuel tax cut of 5 pence per liter in March to help drivers after record jumps in pump prices.

But many say it barely scratched the surface and takes just a tiny amount off the cost of filling a car. Government officials have also raised concerns that fuel retailers are not passing on the tax cut to customers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is facing heavy pressure to do more to help Britons struggling with fuel and food prices and domestic energy bills amid a severe cost-of-living crisis.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area," Johnson's spokesman said Wednesday.