Avenatti cast as thief and generous lawyer at criminal trial

“This has no business in federal criminal court," Dalack said. “And Mr. Avenatti is not guilty.”

Dalack said Avenatti had “transformed a rather obscure adult entertainer into a household name" and given her hundreds of thousands of dollars only to be faced with false accusations from her.

But he said that was not uncommon for Daniels, who when she didn't "get her way, she turned on the people closest to her."

Avenatti was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last year after being of trying to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He has not yet begun serving the sentence.

Avenatti is awaiting retrial in a California case — on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars — after a mistrial last year.

Caption FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti during a news conference outside federal court in New York, April 16, 2018. Daniels, the porn star who catapulted Avenatti to fame, will get a starring role in a New York courtroom when prosecutors try to prove the California lawyer cheated her of $300,000 in book proceeds. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer