‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

As with many ambitious Cameron projects, from "Titanic" to the first "Avatar," nerves were high for the costly sequel, one of the most expensive of all time, which began production five years ago. It faced repeated delays and weathered The Walt Disney Co's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. It's also one of four "Avatar" sequels Cameron had in mind. Filming on the third movie, which shot simultaneously with "The Way of Water," is done, with an expected release in December 2024.

In the 13 years since the first film, “Avatar” has also been the butt of jokes for the perception that the biggest movie of all time, one that has made nearly $3 billion, has left a relatively minor footprint in the culture. But even so, critics have largely been on board with “The Way of Water,” not just for the visuals but also for improving on the story of the first. It holds a 78% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has the benefit of a holiday corridor that is, relatively speaking, lacking in major blockbuster-style movies. Next week sees the debut of Damien Chazelle's “Babylon” and the family-friendly “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The hope is that audiences will continue seeking “Avatar 2” out for weeks and months to come, similar to the first movie.

