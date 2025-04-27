Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4 against Stars

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of Game 4 against Dallas on Saturday night.

The crowd erupted soon after Landeskog's snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. Landeskog's goal came off an assist from Brock Nelson and gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.