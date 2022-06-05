journal-news logo
Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Compher came out of the penalty box to give Colorado the lead with 7:18 left and the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Called for tripping Leon Draisaitl just three minutes after Ryan McLeod tied it Edmonton, Compher came out of the penalty box, beat Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard for control along the boards and put the puck between goalie Mike Smith's legs.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had an empty-netter with 30 seconds left, and Pavel Francouz made 27 saves. Francouz stepped in midway through the Colorado’s 8-6 victory in Game 1 when Darcy Kuemper sustained an upper-body injury, then made 24 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 win for his second career playoff shutout.

McLeod tied at 2 at 7:34 of the third, going the length of the ice and beating Francouz with a snap shot from the high slot.

Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton. Smith made 39 saves.

Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton, with Colorado a game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup final. The Avalanche won titles in 1996 and 2007.

McDavid opened the scoring 38 seconds into the game, beating Francouz to the far side with a wrist shot.

Edmonton then killed a five-minute penalty on Evander Kane for boarding Nazim Kadri just 28 seconds after McDavid's goal, and stopped the Avalanche power play again midway through the period after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was called for shooting the puck over the glass.

Nichushkin scored on two fortunate deflections to give Colorado the lead. He tied it with 3:48 left in the first period when his centering pass deflected in off Nurse. Then at 4:37 of the second, Nichushkin controlled a deflection off a shot from the point that hit teammate Nathan MacKinnon and fired a wrist shot through Bouchard's legs and past the screened Smith.

Colorado killed off MacKinnon's tripping penalty late in the second, and Edmonton stopped the Avalanche's power play again early in the third with Leon Draisaitl off for high-sticking.

Only four NHL teams have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. The Los Angeles Kings were the last to accomplish the feat in the first round of the 2014 playoffs against San Jose.

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with Bowen Byram (4) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse (25) skates toward the bench during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92), Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) skates past during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche with left wing Evander Kane (91) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrate Nichushkin's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith gives up a goal to Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91), Connor McDavid (97), Evan Bouchard (75), Zach Hyman (18) and Duncan Keith (2) celebrate McDavid's goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) checks Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) looks for the rebound as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) makes the save and Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz (39) is crashed into by Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod (71) as Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) defends during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche' Devon Toews (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) battle on the corner during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) bats the puck out of the crease over Olilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz (39) reaches for the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) skates in front of the net during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

