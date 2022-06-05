Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead

Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton, with Colorado a game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup final. The Avalanche won titles in 1996 and 2007.

McDavid opened the scoring 38 seconds into the game, beating Francouz to the far side with a wrist shot.

Edmonton then killed a five-minute penalty on Evander Kane for boarding Nazim Kadri just 28 seconds after McDavid's goal, and stopped the Avalanche power play again midway through the period after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was called for shooting the puck over the glass.

Nichushkin scored on two fortunate deflections to give Colorado the lead. He tied it with 3:48 left in the first period when his centering pass deflected in off Nurse. Then at 4:37 of the second, Nichushkin controlled a deflection off a shot from the point that hit teammate Nathan MacKinnon and fired a wrist shot through Bouchard's legs and past the screened Smith.

Colorado killed off MacKinnon's tripping penalty late in the second, and Edmonton stopped the Avalanche's power play again early in the third with Leon Draisaitl off for high-sticking.

Only four NHL teams have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. The Los Angeles Kings were the last to accomplish the feat in the first round of the 2014 playoffs against San Jose.

