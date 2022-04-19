Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

Lyoya wasn’t armed. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off a police Taser.

"We can confirm that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of his head," attorney Ben Crump said. "That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing and what his family believes was an execution."

Crump, who has secured multimillion-dollar settlements for families of other Black men killed by police, said Lyoya could have lived until his early 80s — a "long and fruitful life."

Lyoya's death has outraged his family as well as many people who have watched video of the confrontation with an officer.

The officer, whose name hasn't been released, is heard saying during a traffic stop that the license plate didn't match the car. Lyoya declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered, and a short foot chase ensued.

State police will give their findings to the Kent County prosecutor for consideration of any charges.

Lyoya's funeral is planned for Friday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network said it will help cover the cost. He will deliver a eulogy.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Combined Shape Caption Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Combined Shape Caption Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com Credit: Cory Morse | MLive.com

Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols) Credit: Anna Nichols Credit: Anna Nichols Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols) Credit: Anna Nichols Credit: Anna Nichols

Combined Shape Caption Protesters chant in front of police blocking an on ramp to Interstate 196 as they march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular Combined Shape Caption Protesters chant in front of police blocking an on ramp to Interstate 196 as they march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Activists have held protests for four straight days since the release of a video showing 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya being shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Daniel Shular Credit: Daniel Shular