Autopsy performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but cause not yet revealed

An autopsy has been performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won’t be given until further tests are completed

Credit: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Credit: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Nation & World
Sept 6, 2024
X

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy was performed Friday on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won't be given until further tests are completed, officials said.

Georgia's Fulton County medical examiner said the examination had been completed a day after Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died in an Atlanta hospital at age 33.

"The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides," the medical examiner said.

It was not immediately clear when the tests would be done, but the process can take months.

The Atlanta rapper was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s, gaining mainstream fame through trap singles "Type of Way" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)."

In Other News
1
Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime...
2
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the...
3
Search is underway for a man who might be linked to the Kentucky...
4
Two NATO members say Russian drones have violated their airspace
5
Shooting attack at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3...